Orioles To Celebrate Kids’ Opening Day On April 9

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles announced their plans for the third annual Kids’ Opening Day on Sunday, April 9, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards when the Orioles host the New York Yankees at 1:35 p.m.

The celebration will welcome children and their families to a new season of Orioles Baseball with many fun activities and unique gameday opportunities for several lucky kids throughout the day.

Kids’ Opening Day will feature a kids-only Orioles fedora, available to all fans ages 14 and under.

Kids ages 14 and under also have the opportunity to be selected to participate in pregame experiences. On their way into the ballpark, 10 randomly selected young Orioles fans will receive an Orange Ticket for a memorable lifetime experience later that day: nine children will receive a ticket allowing them to take the field with the Orioles starters for the national anthem; and one child will help deliver the lineup card during the pregame exchange at home plate.

Children 14 and under are encouraged to enter a video-submission contest held on Instagram and Twitter, with the winner introducing the Orioles starting lineup over the ballpark public address system. Parents can submit their child’s video beginning today through April 5 at 11:59 p.m. ET on Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #KidsOpeningDay. More information here: www.orioles.com/kids.

Children are also strongly encouraged to show their Orioles spirit with costumes and signs, and some of the most-supportive young fans will receive Orioles autographed items for their efforts.