Police Investigating Fatal Stabbing Outside Local Gas Station

March 29, 2017 5:02 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Stabbing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is searching for the person who fatally stabbed a man outside a convenience store.

Police say the stabbing happened just before 2 p.m., at the BP gas station in the 5100 block of Reisterstown Rd.

Nearby officers who were on patrol were flagged down by someone who told them someone had just been stabbed.

Officers found an adult male in the gas station’s parking lot, with numerous injuries, including stab wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police believe the victim was assaulted by two unknown suspects, and during the assault, one of the suspects stabbed the victim. The two then fled before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup or you can text tips to 443-902-4824.

