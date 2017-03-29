Police: Man Dies After Fight Outside Sports Bar

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old man is dead after police say he was involved in an altercation outside a sports bar overnight Monday.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department was called to Medstar Harbor Hospital for an injured man.

Responding officers found Aaron Jamal Skipwith, who had life threatening injures after being driven to the hospital. Shortly after police arrived, Skipwith was pronounced dead.

During their investigation, police found that Skipwith had been at Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill, located in the 100 block of Chesapeake Center Court, in Glen Burnie.

According to police, after leaving the bar, there was an altercation near the parking lot, in which Skipwith was injured.

Skipwith’s body has been sent for an autopsy at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, to determine the exact cause death.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at (410) 222-4731. Anyone with information that wishes to remain anonymous can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line (410) 222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

