Police: Man Killed in Crash After Driver Failed to Stop at Red Light

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– One person has died after an accident in Harford County Wednesday, according to the Maryland State Police.

Around 1:36 p.m., troopers responded to the Route 40 at Joppa Road for a serious collision involving a international truck and a SUV. The truck, driven by Joshua Moran, 39, was traveling westbond on Rt. 40, east of Joppa Road when his traffic signal turned red.

The Jeep Cherokee, driven by Thomas Jarvis, 41, was entering the intersection with a green light when Moran failed to stop in time for the red light and struck the driver side of the Jeep.

Jarvis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Moran is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.

