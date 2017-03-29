Reports: Missing Indonesian Man Found Inside 23-Foot Python

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Indonesian man appears to have been swallowed whole by a reticulated python on the island of Sulawesi, the Associated Press reports.

A video on the Tribun Timur website shows the snake being cut open to reveal a man’s remains.

A local official told the AP that villagers starting looking for the man Monday after realizing he hadn’t returned home from working on his crops the day before.

Then, on Wednesday, a search party found some items including a picking tool and a boot, then spotted the swollen 23-foot snake.

“When its stomach was cut, we first saw his boot and legs near the neck,” the official said. “It seems he was attacked from behind because we found a wound on his back.”

Reports of pythons attacking and eating humans is very rare. Their typical prey includes rodents, other small mammals and even monkeys and pigs.

