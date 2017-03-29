WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Weather Blog: Beautiful Wednesday

March 29, 2017 10:26 PM By Bob Turk
Filed Under: Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Just a beautiful day all across the region on this Wednesday.

Tomorrow, slightly cooler but still a dry and decent day.

Tomorrow night, the clouds will increase and we may see rain breaking out by around 3 or 4 a.m. on Friday.

Cooler temperatures and rain is likley all day Friday, which may linger into early Saturday before the clouds break.

Sunday and Opening Day should be mainly dry and at least sunny to partly sunny with highs around 60 degrees. Go O’s.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Bob Turk
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia