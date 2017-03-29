Weather Blog: Beautiful Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Just a beautiful day all across the region on this Wednesday.

Tomorrow, slightly cooler but still a dry and decent day.

Tomorrow night, the clouds will increase and we may see rain breaking out by around 3 or 4 a.m. on Friday.

Cooler temperatures and rain is likley all day Friday, which may linger into early Saturday before the clouds break.

Sunday and Opening Day should be mainly dry and at least sunny to partly sunny with highs around 60 degrees. Go O’s.

