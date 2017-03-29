Weather Blog: Breezy, Sunny Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A breezy and mostly sunny afternoon on tap. We won’t be quite as warm as Tuesday, but at least we aren’t dealing with the rain.

Highs will still be above average and in the low/mid 60s.

Mostly clear skies expected Wednesday night with overnight lows dropping into the upper 30s.

Clouds will be on the increase Thursday out ahead of our next rain-maker.

Highs will be in the mid 50s, and the good news is that it looks like the rain will hold off until Thursday night and Friday. Friday looks like a mess with periods of rain all day long and highs in the 50s.

