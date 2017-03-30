‘Bathroom Law’ Compromise Approved By Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A measure repealing North Carolina’s contentious LGBT “bathroom law” has cleared a key hurdle when senators gave the bill approval.
Two-thirds of the chamber’s 50 senators approved the bill Thursday. The bill will now go to the House for a vote.
One of the sponsors of House Bill 2, Sen. Dan Bishop, spoke out against the new deal.
The law limits LGBT nondiscrimination protections and requires transgender people to use restrooms in schools and government buildings corresponding to the sex on their birth certificate.
