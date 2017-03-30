WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Commissioner Adam Silver Wants A Woman As NBA Head Coach

March 30, 2017 11:18 AM
Filed Under: Adam Silver, Becky Hammon, NBA

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told ESPN that he’s working hard to enlist a woman as a head NBA coach.

In an interview promoting the NBA and Leanin.org’s launch of a gender equality public awareness campaign Tuesday, Silver also said there will be more women officiating in the NBA as early as next season.

Becky Hammon, the first ever female assistant coach in NBA history, is inching closer to that NBA head coach title.

Hammon was a former WNBA player and lead the Spurs to winning the Las Vegas Summer League title in her first year as coach. She also became the first female All-Star Game assistant coach in 2016.

She was offered to be the head coach for the University of Florida women’s basketball team, but she turned it down for an even bigger opportunity: The chance to be NBA’s first ever female head coach.

