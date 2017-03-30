Fmr. Raven On Capitol Hill To Improve Relations Between Minorities And Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Raven Anquan Boldin was on Capitol Hill Thursday to testify on the relationship between minorities and police.

Boldin is teaming up with other NFL players and lawmakers to find ways to improve that relationship.

In January, Boldin, who was last year’s Walter Payton Man of The Year, told the Associated Press that he would welcome a chance to sit down with President Donald Trump to discuss concerns for minorities.

“I believe that the issues being discussed here today are critically important to our country, and I also believe they can be solved,” said Boldin.

Boldin was joined by other NFL players, including Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcom Jenkins, to discuss criminal justice reforms with members of Congress, including Congressman Elijah Cummings.

“These gentlemen want to be helpful, and I know that police look at them as heroes and great sports players and great citizens,” said Cummings. “How much impact can they have on police?”

“These issues, which include building trust between police and communities, ending an era of mass incarceration, and promoting the successful re-entry of the formerly incarcerated into communities, are vital components of criminal justice reform that benefits for consistent, bi-partisan support,” said Boldin.

Boldin has been outspoken on police brutality since his cousin was fatally shot by a Florida police officer after his car broke down.

Last fall, Boldin helped organize a Capitol Hill meeting for five NFL players to discuss police relations and race issues with congressional lawmakers.

“Working together, we can not only move it to the political forefront, but we can make measurable, meaningful, and sustainable change in our communities,” Boldin said.

