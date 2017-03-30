WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Maryland Governor Signs Metro Safety Bill

March 30, 2017 1:35 PM
Filed Under: metro safety

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has signed a bill to create a new commission to oversee safety on Metro.

Hogan signed the legislation on Thursday.

Federal officials announced in February that they would withhold millions of dollars in transportation funding from the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia until they create a new commission to oversee safety on Metro. All have now approved the legislation.

