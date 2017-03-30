WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Orioles Jonathan Schoop Is 100% Ready For Opening Day

March 30, 2017 9:32 AM
Filed Under: AL East, Baltimore Orioles, Jonathan Schoop, mlb, opening Day

Second baseman for the Baltimore Orioles, Jonathan Schoop, joined Ed and Rob to talk about the upcoming season which begins in less than a week.

Schoop started by talking about the Orioles not being picked by the experts to make the playoffs and whether that is motivation saying, “we don’t pay much attention. They pick us last but we believe in each other and have each others backs and we have a good chemistry.”

As for the relationships within the team between players, many marvel at the clubhouse camaraderie.  What makes this team so close? Jonathan said, “everybody is here for each other I can say something to Manny and he can say something to me and we don’t take it personally, everybody talks to each other and we don’t take things personally…we do what we do to get better.”

Jonathan also talked about his love of UFC and trying to make it to the Shogun Fights show next week, and whether or not he is ready to start the regular season.

More from The Norris & Long Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia