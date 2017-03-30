Orioles Jonathan Schoop Is 100% Ready For Opening Day

Second baseman for the Baltimore Orioles, Jonathan Schoop, joined Ed and Rob to talk about the upcoming season which begins in less than a week.

Schoop started by talking about the Orioles not being picked by the experts to make the playoffs and whether that is motivation saying, “we don’t pay much attention. They pick us last but we believe in each other and have each others backs and we have a good chemistry.”

As for the relationships within the team between players, many marvel at the clubhouse camaraderie. What makes this team so close? Jonathan said, “everybody is here for each other I can say something to Manny and he can say something to me and we don’t take it personally, everybody talks to each other and we don’t take things personally…we do what we do to get better.”

Jonathan also talked about his love of UFC and trying to make it to the Shogun Fights show next week, and whether or not he is ready to start the regular season.