Alleged High School Bomb Plotter Released From Hospital, Arrested

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The high school student arrested for planning a shooting plot at a Maryland school, was released from the hospital and taken into police custody Friday morning.

Nicole Cevario, 18, faces charges of possession of explosive material with intent to create a destructive device and possession of incendiary material with the intent to create a destructive device.

Authorities found she had been stockpiling ideas, a shotgun and explosive materials to target students. Cevario purchased the gun and materials legally.

Catoctin High School officials were warned on last Thursday, March 23, about the plan by Cevario’s father, who discovered the possibly deadly evidence in their Thurmont home.

Investigators found a diary detailing the plot. The diary did not reveal specific targets or bullying, but reveals the young suspect is struggling with mental health issues.

According to investigators, Cevario was the only person involved in this plot, and had been planning the shooting for some time. She had a date picked out, April 5, and even had a detailed timeline of everything that would happen.

She was transported to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, where she was denied bail pending an evaluation from the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.