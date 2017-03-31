WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Baltimore Police Arrest 63-Year-Old Man on Gun & Drug Charges

March 31, 2017 12:05 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Crime

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police arrested a 63-year-old man after recovering gun and drug Thursday in a raid.

Officers executed a search and seizure warrant at a home in the 4000 block of Eldorado Avenue and seized a loaded .32 caliber revolver, 2.5 grams of heroin, money and narcotic packaging material.

Courtesy of Baltimore police.

Detectives obtained the warrant after receiving information that a known drug dealer was once again selling drugs out of his home.

Officers arrested the resident, Gregory Taylor, who is prohibited from possessing firearms. He is at Central Booking and has been charged with handgun violations and narcotic trafficking.

