Baltimore Kicks Off Weeklong Light City Event

March 31, 2017 10:48 AM
Filed Under: Light City

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore is preparing to kick off its second annual Light City event.

Friday marks the beginning of the weeklong festival of lights, sponsored by the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts, that will feature parades, art installations, a bike rally and fireworks display.

The festival will start with a light parade with costumed performers, light-up floats and a marching band. Festivities will begin at 8 p.m.

Last year’s Light City event attracted hundreds of thousands of people to Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, but also inspired some criticism and even a lawsuit: the city sued the Light City creators over the festival’s trademark, and the creators counter-sued. The suit is still pending.

