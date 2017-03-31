Orioles Gearing Up For Opening Day, Partner Up With KidsPeace

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Opening Day at Oriole Park is Monday, and Baltimore is buzzing with excitement for this new season. Tracey Leong explains how the O’s are also using this opportunity to shine a light on an important cause for the organization.

With a new Orioles season comes hope, which is a big part of one of their charities they support that helps kids in foster care.

Orioles Opening Day is an exciting time in Baltimore.

“The newness of spring is the start of a new season and going forward, there’s hope and we want to have hope for our kids who have had to be removed from a home,” says Angela Showalter.

In its eighth year, Angela and Buck Showalter are preparing for the Trick or Trot 5K in Oriole Park, to raise funds and awareness for KidsPeace, an organization helping kids in Foster Care.

“A lot of times people want a puppy and not an older dog, and the same thing applies to children. People want babies, but we have teens and young adults who stay on the foster care system,” says Angela Showalter.

The Trick or Trot 5k is not until October, but you can get involved now by becoming a foster parent.

“I became a foster parent because I had relatives and friends in the foster care system and my heart went out to them after hearing the different stories how they were treated and moved from home to home,” says foster parent Tina Miller.

People are also encouraged to show support in other ways including sponsorship opportunities to help KidsPeace fulfill their mission year round.

“These kids will impact their lives more than they’ll impact the kids because these kids are special and my one saying is ‘doesn’t everyone want to be loved?’,” says Showalter.

