Orioles Sign Ryan Ripken To IronBirds Contract

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles have announced that they’ve signed first baseman Ryan Ripken, son of Cal Ripken, Jr., to an Aberdeen IronBirds minor league contract.
The IronBirds are owned by the elder Ripken, and the team plays at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium in Harford County.
Ryan Ripken, 23, was only 5 years old in 1998 when his Hall of Famer dad ended his consecutive games streak in 1998.
The 6-foot-6 infielder has already played for the Washington Nationals Gulf Coast League, the Hagerstown Suns and the Auburn Doubledays.
He went to Indian River State College in Fort Pierce, Florida, before the Nationals took him in the 15th round of the 2014 draft.
