Police Arrest 2 Men Prohibited from Possessing Firearms with Gun & Drugs

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police arrested two men Tuesday after recovering a handgun, suspected marijuana and cash.
Officers executed two search and seizure warrants at homes in the 3000 and 3100 blocks of Oakford Avenue.
Detectives recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, suspected marijuana and more than $500.
Police arrested two suspects, Michael “Willie” Clanton, 35, of the 3000 block of Oakford Avenue and Tayvon “Youngin” Robinson, 23 of the 3000 block of Brendan Avenue.
Both have been previously prohibited from possessing firearms.
Both were charged with handgun and narcotic trafficking violations and are at Central Booking waiting to see a court commissioner.
