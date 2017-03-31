WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Police Arrest 2 Men Prohibited from Possessing Firearms with Gun & Drugs

March 31, 2017 1:39 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Crime

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police arrested two men Tuesday after recovering a handgun, suspected marijuana and cash.

Officers executed two search and seizure warrants at homes in the 3000 and 3100 blocks of Oakford Avenue.

Detectives recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, suspected marijuana and more than $500.

3100 oakford avenue Police Arrest 2 Men Prohibited from Possessing Firearms with Gun & Drugs

Courtesy of Baltimore police.

Police arrested two suspects, Michael “Willie” Clanton, 35, of the 3000 block of Oakford Avenue and Tayvon “Youngin” Robinson, 23 of the 3000 block of Brendan Avenue.

Both have been previously prohibited from possessing firearms.

Both were charged with handgun and narcotic trafficking violations and are at Central Booking waiting to see a court commissioner.

