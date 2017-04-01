NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: Tonight at 6 p.m. NCAA Final Four South Carolina vs. Gonzaga, Oregon vs. North Carolina | Check your WJZ Bracket Challenge bracket here! | Tournament Live Blog

WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

4 Injured in Overturned Tractor-Trailer Accident

April 1, 2017 9:28 PM
Filed Under: College Park, Maryland State Police, Tractor Trailer Accident

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Four people were transported to the hospital Saturday following a crash in College Park, according to the Maryland State Police.

Troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision between a tractor trailer a pickup truck on westbound I-495 at Riggs Road and learned the tractor-trailer overturned on a Dodge Ram pickup truck after they collided while traveling on the Beltway.

The tractor-trailer also struck a concrete bridge support on Riggs Road and began to leak fuel.

The driver of the tractor trailer was Dewinderpal Thind, 22, of French Camp, California and the passenger was Gurpreet Singh, 25, of Turlock, California.

The driver of the Dodge was Daniel Warren, 26, of Starr, South Carolina and the passenger was Mary-Kathleen Clark, 30, of Semmes, Alabama.  All four were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Three lanes were closed during this investigation for about two hours.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police, College Park Barrack.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia