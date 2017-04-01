4 Injured in Overturned Tractor-Trailer Accident

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Four people were transported to the hospital Saturday following a crash in College Park, according to the Maryland State Police.

Troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision between a tractor trailer a pickup truck on westbound I-495 at Riggs Road and learned the tractor-trailer overturned on a Dodge Ram pickup truck after they collided while traveling on the Beltway.

The tractor-trailer also struck a concrete bridge support on Riggs Road and began to leak fuel.

The driver of the tractor trailer was Dewinderpal Thind, 22, of French Camp, California and the passenger was Gurpreet Singh, 25, of Turlock, California.

The driver of the Dodge was Daniel Warren, 26, of Starr, South Carolina and the passenger was Mary-Kathleen Clark, 30, of Semmes, Alabama. All four were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Three lanes were closed during this investigation for about two hours.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police, College Park Barrack.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook