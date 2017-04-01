Body Found in Maryland Lake During Student Service Outing

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Authorities say University of Maryland students found a body in a local lake while cleaning up the areas as part of a community service effort.
The Maryland-National Capitol Park Police say the students found the body in Lake Artemisia about 9:30 a.m. Saturday near Indian Creek.
No other details were immediately available.
The students were cleaning up around the lake as part of a “UMD Good Neighbor” event.
