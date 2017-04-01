NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: Tonight at 6 p.m. NCAA Final Four South Carolina vs. Gonzaga, Oregon vs. North Carolina | Check your WJZ Bracket Challenge bracket here! | Tournament Live Blog

Body Found in Maryland Lake During Student Service Outing

April 1, 2017 5:07 PM
Filed Under: Body, College Park, University of Maryland

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Authorities say University of Maryland students found a body in a local lake while cleaning up the areas as part of a community service effort.

The Maryland-National Capitol Park Police say the students found the body in Lake Artemisia about 9:30 a.m. Saturday near Indian Creek.

No other details were immediately available.

The students were cleaning up around the lake as part of a “UMD Good Neighbor” event.

