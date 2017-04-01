Weather Blog: Mild Weekend

Today will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Winds will be coming from the northwest at 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tomorrow will be sunny, with a high near 61, with northwest winds 7 to 10 mph.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Light south wind.

Monday, Opening Day, will be a chance of rain after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is percent.

Monday night will have rain, mainly after 8 p.m. Low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook