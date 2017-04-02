WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Competitive Drone Racing Takes Off in Baltimore

April 2, 2017 12:25 AM By Tracey Leong
Filed Under: drone racing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s the first of its kind in Charm City.

The sport tests tech innovation on a whole new level.

An international sport soars into Baltimore. The first Baltimore Drone Prix is open to participants of all levels.

Organized by Eno Umoh, Global Air Media Co-founder.

“We are doing it for the community we are doing it for Baltimore, a city we passionately love,” Umoh said.

A mix of professional and amateur racers joined this competition held right outside open works in Baltimore.

A creative center that gives members the tools and space to make almost anything, including the drones.

“Tech innovation and after school programming is a need that needs to be filled, especially for the youth an activity to keep them busy,” Umoh said.

Described as a real-life video game, racers wear goggles that display the real-time video feed from a camera mounted on their drone.

A thrilling competition to  launch bright young minds into the future.

For more information about the Baltimore, Drone Prix CLICK HERE.

