Kidnapping Suspect Arrested in D.C., Found With 11-Year-Old Girl

April 2, 2017 11:30 PM
Filed Under: Amber Alert, D.C., Washington

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A kidnapping suspect from North Carolina was arrested in D.C. Sunday night, following a crash and chase near D.C. war memorials.

WUSA9 CBS Washington reports 11-year-old Arieyana Forney from Charlotte, North Carolina, was found in the suspect’s car.

An Amber Alert was issued for the young girl in North Carolina, after a man and woman were found dead inside a home Sunday afternoon, according to WBTV CBS Charlotte.

WUSA 9 reports that the young girl is safe, according to D.C. Police.

Police believed Arieyana was kidnapped by someone driving a 2005 white Chevy Impala with North Carolina plates.

Photographer Van Applegate was at the scene reporting for Fox5 DC shortly after the arrest.

This story is being updated.

