Orioles Finalize 25-Man Roster Ahead Of Opening Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles today announced several roster moves to finalize their 25-man roster.
* denotes player on the 10-day Disabled List
Pitchers
35 Brach, Brad
53 Britton, Zach
37 Bundy, Dylan
71 Drake, Oliver
39 Gausman, Kevin
60 Givens, Mychal
58 Hart, Donnie
31 Jiménez, Ubaldo
38 Miley, Wade*
52 Nuño, Vidal
56 O’Day, Darren
30 Tillman, Chris*
63 Wilson, Tyler
Catchers
29 Castillo, Welington
36 Joseph, Caleb
Infielders
19 Davis, Chris
3 Flaherty, Ryan
2 Hardy, J.J.
13 Machado, Manny
6 Schoop, Jonathan
Outfielders
14 Gentry, Craig
10 Jones, Adam
25 Kim, Hyun Soo
67 Mancini, Trey
23 Rickard, Joey
54 Santander, Anthony*
12 Smith, Seth
45 Trumbo, Mark
