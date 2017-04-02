WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Orioles Finalize 25-Man Roster Ahead Of Opening Day

April 2, 2017 2:34 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, Orioles

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles today announced several roster moves to finalize their 25-man roster.

Watch WJZ’s live Opening Day coverage beginning at 2 p.m., followed by the game between the Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays.

* denotes player on the 10-day Disabled List

Pitchers

35 Brach, Brad
53 Britton, Zach
37 Bundy, Dylan
71 Drake, Oliver
39 Gausman, Kevin
60 Givens, Mychal
58 Hart, Donnie
31 Jiménez, Ubaldo
38 Miley, Wade*
52 Nuño, Vidal
56 O’Day, Darren
30 Tillman, Chris*
63 Wilson, Tyler

Catchers

29 Castillo, Welington
36 Joseph, Caleb

Infielders

19 Davis, Chris
3 Flaherty, Ryan
2 Hardy, J.J.
13 Machado, Manny
6 Schoop, Jonathan

Outfielders

14 Gentry, Craig
10 Jones, Adam
25 Kim, Hyun Soo
67 Mancini, Trey
23 Rickard, Joey
54 Santander, Anthony*
12 Smith, Seth
45 Trumbo, Mark

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia