Maryland Senate Passes Paid Sick Leave Bill To House

April 3, 2017 10:06 PM
Filed Under: Paid Sick Leave Bill

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate has sent its bill on requiring paid sick leave over to the House of Delegates.

The Senate voted 29-18 for the measure. That’s a crucial vote, because 29 are how many votes the Senate would need to override a veto from Gov. Larry Hogan, who opposes the bill.

The measure as approved by the Senate doesn’t go quite as far as the House initially intended.

For one thing, it would require five paid sick days instead of seven for Maryland businesses with 15 or more employees.

It also extends a threshold for exempting part-time workers from eight hours to 12.

The House would still need to pass the bill to send it to Hogan’s desk before the legislature adjourns before April 10.

