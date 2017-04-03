Orioles VP Greg Bader Talks Opening Day Festivities At Camden Yards

Greg Bader, the Vice President of Communications and Marketing for the Baltimore Orioles, joined Ed and Rob to talk about all of the events going on for Opening Day in and around Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Greg began by talking about the expectations for the team this season saying, “from a team standpoint, we are really hoping this is the year…we are looking for bigger and better things this year.”

When asked about the atmosphere surrounding Opening Day Greg said, “It’s incredibly exciting! This is a civic holiday, it’s pretty cool to see Opening Day treated the way it is in Baltimore…it’s hard to get your hands on a ticket to O’s Opening Day and whether you have a ticket or not it seems like everyone gets down around the stadium and enjoy the day.”

Greg went on to talk about all the festivities going on today around the game including Fred Manfra throwing out the first pitch and more.