The White House Turns Blue for Autism Awareness

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The White House was illuminated in blue Sunday evening to honor World Autism Awareness Day.

During his 2016 campaign, President Donald Trump was asked to participate on April 2 by Autism Speaks co-founder, Suzanne Wright, who passed away last July.

Trump tweeted a photo of the White House decked out in blue Sunday.

This is the first time the White House Administration has participated in the “Light It Up Blue” campaign since its inception in 2010.

Many other countries around the world also lit their famous landmarks in blue. Some of those landmarks included: The Empire State Building, Niagara Falls, the ancient city of Petra in Jordan, Gillette Stadium in New England, Canada’s National Tower, Christ the Redeemer, and Doha Tower in Qatar.

Autism Speaks was founded in 2005 by Bob and Suzanne Wright, after their grandson was diagnosed with autism, according to the Autism Speaks website.

Participation in the “Light it Up Blue” campaign is encouraged for the entire month of April, because it is also Autism Awareness Month.

Supporters can light their own homes and businesses blue by purchasing blue Autism Speaks light bulbs at Home Depot stores and online.

On social media, supporters are asked to use #LightItUpBlue or use the campaign’s profile photo frame on Facebook and Twitter.

Later this month, the Baltimore Orioles will team up with Autism Speaks during their game on Sunday, April 23, against the Red Sox. For every ticket sold, $5 will be donated to Autism Speaks. Tickets are available for purchase at http://m.mlb.com/orioles/tickets/info/autism-awareness.

