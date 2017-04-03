 WATCH WJZ NOW For Orioles Opening Day Game Against The Blue Jays | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         NCAA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ON WJZ: WATCH North Carolina Take On Gonzaga For The NCAA National Title Here On WJZ, At 9:20 p.m. | Check your WJZ Bracket Challenge bracket here!

What Song Was Playing During Orioles Opening Day Ceremonies?

April 3, 2017 3:06 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, Legend, mlb, Music, opening Day, The Score

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Many Baltimore Orioles fans were talking about the song that was played at the start of the ceremonies. Want to know what it was?

That would be the song Legend by the band The Score.

The beat had fans pumped up and then the lyrics just hit a home run. The lyrics are as follows:

Here we go, here we go

It’s about time that we set it off
Here we go, here we go

Won’t stop till we’re legend

Here we go, here we go
It’s my turn to make history
Here we go, here we go
When I’m gone they’ll remember me

 

Listen to the song above and tell us you don’t feel like you’re ready to CRUSH it this 2017 season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia