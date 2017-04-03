What Song Was Playing During Orioles Opening Day Ceremonies?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Many Baltimore Orioles fans were talking about the song that was played at the start of the ceremonies. Want to know what it was?

That would be the song Legend by the band The Score.

The beat had fans pumped up and then the lyrics just hit a home run. The lyrics are as follows:

Here we go, here we go

It’s about time that we set it off

Here we go, here we go…

Won’t stop till we’re legend

Here we go, here we go

It’s my turn to make history

Here we go, here we go

When I’m gone they’ll remember me

Listen to the song above and tell us you don’t feel like you’re ready to CRUSH it this 2017 season.