70-Foot Shot-Maker Destiny Slocum Leaving Maryland

April 4, 2017 4:37 PM
Filed Under: Destiny Slocum, Maryland, NCAA Tournamen, women's basketball

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s Destiny Slocum, who made a 70-foot shot during the NCAA Tournament, is leaving the university.

The school announced Tuesday the 5-foot-7 guard from Idaho has been granted permission to transfer.

Slocum says she’s “talked with my family and (coach Brenda Frese) a great deal and have decided to continue my college career elsewhere.”

The Big Ten Freshman of the Year averaged 11.5 points and 6.0 assists to help Maryland (32-3) win the league title for a third straight year. She had more assists (204) and more three-pointers (71) than any freshman in school history.

“Our staff is proud of the commitment we put into Destiny’s development and all the accomplishments she achieved this season,” Frese said in a statement. “We wish her continued success as she moves forward.”

Maryland also announced sophomore Kiah Gillespie and freshman Jenna Staiti have been granted permission to transfer. Gillespie says she’s leaving because of “personal family issues.”

