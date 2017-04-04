Orioles, Adam Jones Donate $75K To Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles Charitable Foundation and outfielder Adam Jones, along with his wife, Audie have jointly made a $75,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore for the fourth consecutive year.

The donation will include $10,000 to fund Youth of the Year Scholarship Awards and $65,000 to help to renovate the O’Donnell Heights Club gymnasium.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore’s Youth of the Year Scholarship Award is designed to give deserving Boys & Girls Club members financial assistance as they pursue higher education.

“When I am visiting Boys & Girls Clubs in Baltimore, I always tell the children that getting a good education and working hard in school are the most important things they can do to be successful in life,” said Jones. “I firmly believe that education can open any door for a child, regardless of the hardships and challenges he or she may face in their lives. Education makes anything possible, so it is very gratifying for my family to be able to work together with the Orioles to fund this Youth of the Year Scholarship program, which will give deserving teenagers an opportunity to further their education and follow their dreams.”

Also funded by this joint donation, the O’Donnell Heights Club multi-purpose gymnasium will undergo several renovations including installation of a new ceiling and flooring system, new basketball backboards and hoops, and athletic wall padding, as well as newly-sealed and painted walls. The gymnasium is a crucial part of the club’s operation, as it allows children to stay active year-round.

Jones has been recognized for his extraordinary commitment to giving back to youth in Baltimore as the winner of the Brooks Robinson Community Service Award, the Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award, the Governor’s Service Award, and the Oriole Way Award (three times), as well as being named the Orioles’ nominee for the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award (three times) and for the Heart and Hustle Award (four times).

Over the last four years, Jones, a former Boys & Girls Clubs member, has teamed up with the Orioles to help renovate four Boys & Girls Clubs in Baltimore while jointly donating more than $300,000 to the organization.