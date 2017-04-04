Police Search For Vehicle Involved In Hit and Run That Injured Pedestrian

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department is searching for the SUV that was involved in an auto-pedestrian hit and run accident.
Police say the wreck happened on Monday, just after 3:30 p.m., when a Black Acura MDX, with Virginia temporary registration 130332, hit a pedestrian in the area of 11th Ave and Brookwood Road in Brooklyn, Md.
The adult male victim was taken to Maryland Shock Trauma, where he is listed in stable condition, according to police.
The Acura SUV should have damage to the driver’s side front, and to the windshield and driver’s side mirror.
Anyone with information on the vehicle involved is asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Department at 410-222-8610 or 410-222-4700.
