WJZ Opening Day: Trumbo's 11th-Inning Homer Lifts Orioles Over Blue Jays 3-2 On Opening Day | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Police Search For Vehicle Involved In Hit and Run That Injured Pedestrian

April 4, 2017 1:29 PM
Filed Under: Hit and Run

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department is searching for the SUV that was involved in an auto-pedestrian hit and run accident.

Police say the wreck happened on Monday, just after 3:30 p.m., when a Black Acura MDX, with Virginia temporary registration 130332, hit a pedestrian in the area of 11th Ave and Brookwood Road in Brooklyn, Md.

The adult male victim was taken to Maryland Shock Trauma, where he is listed in stable condition, according to police.

The Acura SUV should have damage to the driver’s side front, and to the windshield and driver’s side mirror.

Anyone with information on the vehicle involved is asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Department at 410-222-8610 or 410-222-4700.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia