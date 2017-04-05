2 Loaded Guns Caught At BWI On Same Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – More arrest are made at BWI Airport after passengers again try to bring loaded handguns onto an airplane.
Transportation Security Administration Officials say they stopped a woman bringing a loaded handgun through the checkpoint just hours after a Pennsylvania man was also caught at another check point.
The woman told police she keeps a gun in her purse for protection while working and forgot the gun was with her when she went through the checkpoint. The gun was loaded.
Also on Tuesday, a Pennsylvania man was arrested after TSA officials found a loaded .32 caliber handgun in one of his carry-on bags. Officials do not believe the two are connected.
BWI has already seen a number of gun confiscations this year. The latest become the sixth and seventh guns that have been caught at checkpoints in 2017. There were 24 total in 2016 and only 16 in 2015.
CLICK HERE for TSA guidelines on how to properly travel with a firearm.
