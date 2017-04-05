WJZ BREAKING: Air Force Says Pilot Is Safe After F-16 Crashed In Clinton, Md., Near Andrews Air Force Base

Amazon Wins Bid To Stream Thursday Night Football In 2017

April 5, 2017 11:16 AM
Filed Under: Amazon, NFL, Streaming, Thursday Night Football, TNF, Twitter

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Starting this September, Amazon Prime accounts will allow customers to stream the Thursday night NFL games.

The NFL and Amazon reached a deal this week that will allow the company to stream 10 Thursday night games per season. Amazon outbid Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Amazon will pay a total of $50 million for the rights to stream the 10 games, a huge increase from the $10 million that Twitter paid last year.

Besides Amazon, fans can also watch the 10 games on NFL Network and either CBS or NBC (five of the games will be on CBS, while the other five will be on NBC).

Both CBS and NBC will also be allowed to stream the games even though they’ll also be streaming on Amazon.

