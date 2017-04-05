Controversy Of Mega Church Construction In Lutherville Reaches End

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The controversy surrounding the construction of a mega church in Lutherville has come to an end.

The plan was for Grace Fellowship to build a 78,000 square foot church in Lutherville. For 11 months, people living in the area complained, but the church’s leadership says that is not why they’ve decided to look elsewhere.

It is near the busy intersection of Seminary Ave. and Falls Rd. in Lutherville, that nearby residents say is no place for a proposed mega church.

“That size project, which is a wonderful idea as far as the church is concerned, was certainly not meant for that particular location down the street from us,” said Garland McPherson, with Save Seminary Ave. Campaign.

And for 11 months, McPherson, along with more than 4,000 of his neighbors, protested Grace Fellowship Church building the large scale church on the 21 acres in the nearby wooded area.

The claimed the project was too large, would strain the water well, and cause environment and traffic problems.

Recently, there was an announcement from church leaders.

“Today, we want to inform you that after a long and thorough process, including much prayer and counsel, we’ve decided that it is in our church’s best interest to end this process and to pursue a site other than Seminary Ave.,” said Brian Pabst, Lead Elder at Grace Fellowship Church.

On the church’s webpage, the lead elder sites growth within the congregation as to why they’re not building on this current location. That growth, roughly 300 members, would make it hard for zoning when it comes to parking.

“We believe the Lord has something better for us and the prudent thing to do, is to move away from the Seminary Avenue land option,” said Pabst.

The decision is a victory for many of the residents against the construction, but McPherson says they have good hopes for Grace Fellowship Church.

“That they do find a location that’s right for them, and that can serve their community more,” said McPherson.

