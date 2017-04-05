Court Docs Shed Light On Randallstown Double Murder, Allegedly Committed By Estranged Husband

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore County man is behind bars today, accused of murdering his estranged wife and her boyfriend.

Chinika Hursey, 36, and Steven Campbell were gunned down in her Randallstown home.

Rick Ritter reports that just-released charging documents obtained by WJZ are chilling to read, and paint a grim picture of the crime.

We now know how the couple was killed, who tipped off police, and how Hursey had just recently filed for a protective order against her estranged husband, 43-year-old Dominick Hursey, after she was assaulted in February.

Officers found the couple dead on an upstairs bed of the Bald Eagle Court home, having sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say it was a concerned friend who observed a white pickup truck outside the home and knew it belong to Dominick.

“He knows there is a protective order against him, knows he should not be there,” says Baltimore County Police spokeswoman Jennifer Peach.

Inside the car, the neighbor found the Chinika and Dominick’s kids, who told him, “Mommy and Steven are dead, daddy is inside.”

When the neighbor rang the doorbell, Dominick answered. He said he was dropping off bags for the kids and found Chinika and Steven dead. The neighbor immediately called 911.

A handwritten letter from Chinika for her protective order sheds light on Dominick’s allegedly violent past. She says she was choked and held up against a car by him, as he told her “I’m going to kill you.”

“They recently separated, as the separation progressed, so did the deterioration of this relationship,” Peach says.

Also found at the crime scene Monday, numerous opened drawers with the contents strewn about, but police say nothing was taken. They also say it looks like Dominick was trying to fake a robbery.

The 43-year-old was on the scene that morning when police arrived, and was later tracked down and charged with the murders.

Police are still investigating a specific motive. Hursey is now being charged with first degree murder. He had a bond hearing this afternoon and is still being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

