Ivanka Trump Speaks On Role At White House, Trip To Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — First Daughter, and assistant to the President, Ivanka Trump, is speaking out about her role at the White House to CBS This Morning.

And she talked about how her most important job – that of a mom – brought her to Baltimore recently.

“They don’t have them nearby, in New York,” said Trump. “Because I’ve looked for years. We went in Baltimore.”

Monster trucks. Ivanka Trump is talking about Baltimore’s monster truck show at Royal Farms Arena, and how she came to the show in February with her 3-year-old son.

It’s part of her plan to take advantage of the move to Washington D.C. to explore with her children.

“Every week, I take my children to a different museum or cultural institution,” said Trump. “We went to the Supreme Court. We’ve been to five or six museums. We went to the monster truck show. So, just having real unique experience with my children. [Reporter: Monster truck show?] Yeah, not exactly a cultural experience, but Joseph loved it.”

“[Reporter: You at the monster truck show surprises me] My son has not stopped talking about it since,” said Trump.

She also answered more serious questions about her role in the White House.

“[Reporter: You also talk about the critics, and you have a couple that say, ‘Why isn’t Ivanka speaking out? Where is she on planned parenthood? Where is she on gay rights? Where is she on the rights of women? Where is she on climate change?”]

“Where I disagree with my father, he knows it,” said Trump. “And I express myself with total candor. Where I agree, I fully lean in and support the agenda and hope that I can be an asset to him and make a positive impact. But I respect the fact that he always listens. It’s how he was in business. It’s how he is as President.”

Ivanka Trump also came to Baltimore in February to visit a center for minority owned businesses, and then invited some of the Baltimore business owners to the White House last month.

