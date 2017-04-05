MILITARY PLANE CRASH: Air Force Says Pilot Is Safe After F-16 Crashed In Clinton, Md., Near Andrews Air Force Base

Man Accused Of Using Machete During Assault

April 5, 2017 2:23 PM
Filed Under: Machete

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Annapolis Police Department arrested a 58-year-old man accused of swinging a machete at people and threatening them with the weapon.

Mark Graves faces charges of first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct for an incident Tuesday night.

The assault was reported in the 100 block of Main St., at 10 p.m.

Responding officers found the suspect, Graves, leaving in a vehicle. He was stopped and taken into custody.

Officers spoke with witnesses, who said Graves was asked to leave a nearby business, and was escorted outside. He then said he would return with a gun.

Graves did return, but with a machete. He is accused of swinging the machete at employees and threatening them. He also reportedly took out a large piece of bamboo and swung that at victims.

Officers found the machete during a search of Graves’ vehicle.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia