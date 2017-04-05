Man Accused Of Using Machete During Assault

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Annapolis Police Department arrested a 58-year-old man accused of swinging a machete at people and threatening them with the weapon.

Mark Graves faces charges of first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct for an incident Tuesday night.

The assault was reported in the 100 block of Main St., at 10 p.m.

Responding officers found the suspect, Graves, leaving in a vehicle. He was stopped and taken into custody.

Officers spoke with witnesses, who said Graves was asked to leave a nearby business, and was escorted outside. He then said he would return with a gun.

Graves did return, but with a machete. He is accused of swinging the machete at employees and threatening them. He also reportedly took out a large piece of bamboo and swung that at victims.

Officers found the machete during a search of Graves’ vehicle.

