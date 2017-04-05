WJZ BREAKING: Air Force Says Pilot Is Safe After F-16 Crashed In Clinton, Md., Near Andrews Air Force Base

Man In ‘Drunk Lives Matter’ Shirt Charged With Drunken Driving

April 5, 2017 11:00 AM

NEWVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Police in Pennsylvania say they arrested a man wearing a Drunk Lives Matter shirt for drunken driving.

Police say 44-year-old Elwood Gutshall III’s blood-alcohol content was about two and a half times the state’s legal limit for drivers when he was pulled over early on March 19 in Newville. He was wearing a green St. Patrick’s Day shirt with the saying on it.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Gutshall, who faces a preliminary hearing May 26.

Nobody answered the phone at his home Wednesday.

