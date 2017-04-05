Sick Pay Bill Passes In Maryland House Of Delegates

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — The Maryland House of Delegates has passed a paid sick leave bill with a vote of 87 to 53, WJZ’s Alex DeMetrick reports.

The Senate, which voted 29-18 for the measure, sent its bill over to the House Monday.

That’s a crucial vote, because 29 are how many votes the Senate would need to override a veto from Gov. Larry Hogan, who opposes the bill.

The measure as approved by the Senate doesn’t go quite as far as the House initially intended.

For one thing, it would require five paid sick days instead of seven for Maryland businesses with 15 or more employees.

It also extends a threshold for exempting part-time workers from eight hours to 12.

The House would still need to pass the bill to send it to Hogan’s desk before the legislature adjourns before April 10.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

