WEATHER BLOG: Severe Storms On The Horizon

April 5, 2017 7:20 AM
Hi Everyone!

79° yesterday, 70° today. We are living LARGE. A chill down Friday and Saturday, but right back to mild, if not warm, on Sunday and Monday. Temps. Spring. Wonderful temps!!! But this is not my lead, or subject, for this blog. Possible severe weather tomorrow morning is.

A deep area of Low pressure coming out of Missouri will spread clouds into the region late night. Then overnight rain, heavy at times, possible hail, and thunderstorm driven heavy winds, is the forecast.  The area of concern is ” along the coastal plain East of I-95, and mainly between South Jersey, and eastern North Carolina. This area is under a slight, or enhanced “risk,” by the Storm Prediction Center.

But let’s not “bury the lead” this is going to be a beautiful day. And tonight’s ball game just super early April weather!! Maybe the best “first night game of the year” weather in a long time!

LET’S GO O’S!!!!

MB!

