Chris Davis Hits 200th Home Run As An Oriole

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Orioles first baseman Chris Davis is known as “Crush” for a reason. The left-hander hits a lot of home runs.

And just two games into the 2017 season, he’s back at it. Facing Toronto Blue Jays pitcher J.A. Happ Wednesday, Davis hit home run number 200 as an Oriole. The solo shot increased the O’s lead to 3-1. But more than the score, it helped lift Chris Davis in to a select group of players to hit 200 home runs while wearing the orange and black. Only eight Orioles are in the illustrious group thus far.

Goodbye, home run! @CrushD19's 200th home run as an Oriole is a solo shot to the bullpen. #Orioles up 3-1. #Birdland pic.twitter.com/ycSryxHLWJ — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 6, 2017

Davis currently ranks eighth on the team’s all-time list, sitting just 9 home runs behind Brady Anderson.

Orioles center fielder Adam Jones also hit a home run in the game, moving him up the all-time O’s list. His 223 homers are tied with Rafael Palmeiro for 5th all time.

Cal Ripken Jr. holds the team record for home runs with 431.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook