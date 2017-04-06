WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch For Baltimore, Surrounding Area Until 5 P.M. | Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Harford County, Northeast Baltimore County Until 3:30 P.M. | Tornado Watch In Effect For Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico, Worcester Counties Until 4 P.M. | Watch Radar Live | Download The Weather App

Comedian Don Rickles Dead at Age of 90

April 6, 2017 2:15 PM
Filed Under: Don Rickles

 

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comedian Don Rickles has died at age 90.

Paul Shefrin, his longtime publicist and friend, said Rickles died Thursday of kidney failure at his Los Angeles home.

For more than half a century, “Mr. Warmth” headlined casinos and nightclubs from Las Vegas to Atlantic City. N.J., and appeared often on late-night TV talk shows.

