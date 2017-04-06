Orioles ‘Birdland Passport’ Returns For The 2017 Season

April 6, 2017 3:44 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The Orioles’ popular Birdland Passport program, designed to reward fans who visit Oriole Park at Camden Yards and the Orioles’ local minor league affiliate ballparks, will return for another season.

All five minor league affiliates – the Norfolk Tides, Bowie Baysox, Frederick Keys, Delmarva Shorebirds, and Aberdeen IronBirds – will continue to participate this season.

“The Birdland Passport program offers an exclusive opportunity for our fans to track their baseball journeys, while closely following the Orioles stars of tomorrow,” said Greg Bader, Orioles Vice President of Communications & Marketing. “Given the close proximity of the Orioles minor league affiliates, this program allows our fans to enjoy a variety of family-friendly baseball experiences throughout the summer while earning rewards along the way.”

Fans can sign up for a complimentary passport at the Fan Assistance Center in the Warehouse at Oriole Park or at any of the five minor league ballparks.

Fans who visit five of the six Orioles affiliated ballparks and have their passport marked with a 2017 stamp will receive a limited edition Orioles t-shirt (one per customer, per passport).

Those who visit all six ballparks in one season will be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to see the Birds play in 2018 at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla. More information on the program is available at www.orioles.com/passport.

 

 

