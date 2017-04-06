WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flood Watch | Wind Advisory

WEATHER BLOG: Great Weather Is On The Way

April 6, 2017 7:34 AM
Filed Under: Marty Bass, Weather Blog

Hi Everyone!

I think we’ve pretty much covered today’s severe potential but now that we are here, “at the event,” the timing is becoming clear. The “witching hour(s)” will be between 9AM-2PM. Matter of fact the afternoon commute may be a dry one. But between now, and then, I can pretty much guarantee there will be some severe weather alerts issued. We will have those immediately posted here at cbsbaltimore.com

Beyond today, and we will discuss this more in tomorrow’s blog, some GREAT weather is on the way. Weather will square away on Saturday and then go into “high spring gear” Sunday and into next week. BIG TIME!

But today…well let’s hope no “big time” storms roll in.

MB!

