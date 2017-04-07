Baltimore Police Reclassify Homicide Case as Self-Defense

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police say a fatal stabbing that occurred on March 26 has been reclassified as self-defense.

Around 10:50 p.m. that night, officers were called to a home in the 3900 block of Woodridge Road for a report of a fight.

When officers arrived, they found a 36-year old man with stab wounds to his body. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Investigators believe a group of family members were arguing inside the home and during the argument, a female stabbed the male victim. The woman was taken into custody at the scene.

Investigators determined that during an argument inside of the home, the victim assaulted and threatened a female family member. The woman then stabbed the victim.

The woman will not be criminally charged.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook