Baltimore Zoo Names 2 Orphaned Bear Cubs

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Maryland Zoo has announce that two orphaned bear cubs now have official names.

“Big Bear” has been named Nova, a Native American word which means “chasing butterflies,” and “Little Bear” is now Nita, a Native American word for “bear.”

Nova and Nita were one of the name pairs presented for the contest, including an anonymous donor who helped to pay for the bears’ transportation to Baltimore.

By the time voting closed at 8 am on Wednesday, Nova and Nita had runaway with 29 percent of the vote, with over 6,000 votes cast.

Nova and Nita can be seen daily at Polar Bear Watch from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Check out the www.marylandzoo.org and Facebook page for updates and schedules prior to visiting.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook