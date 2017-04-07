Harford Co. Man Arrested On Child Pornography Charges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police say a Harford County man was arrested on child pornography charges on Friday, following an investigation by the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Police say 22-year-old Christian Alsup, from Fallston, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of possession and distribution of child pornography.

Authorities say his sentence is pending being seen by a District Court Commissioner.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit conducted an on-line investigation into Alsup’s activities of distribution and possession of child pornography and were able to identify him a suspect.

Police say they conducted a search warrant of Alsup’s residence on Friday, which lead to the seizure of numerous computers, electronic devices and media storage devices. Investigators say they found images and videos of child pornography on Alsup’s devices.

They say the computers recovered during this investigation will be submitted to the Maryland State Police Digital Forensics Lab for analysis.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook