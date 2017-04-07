WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Freeze Watch

Man Charged In Deaths Of 9 Dogs, Starving 13 Others In NY

April 7, 2017 8:11 AM

STRATFORD, N.Y. (AP) — A 55-year-old man has been charged with animal cruelty after authorities say nearly two dozen French mastiffs were found dead or starving on a rural upstate New York property.

Valdez Bentley was charged Thursday night with 22 counts of failure to provide sustenance to his dogs. He was released from the Fulton County Jail after posting bail.

Authorities say they were alerted to the situation by a contractor taking photos of a dilapidated home in the town of Stratford, in the southern Adirondacks. Troopers say when they arrived they found nine of the dogs dead and another 13 extremely emaciated.

Police say the dogs had no food or water.

The surviving dogs are being cared for at a local humane society.

It couldn’t be determined if Bentley has an attorney.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

