Orioles Radio Network Game Rewind: Orioles Look to Keep Winning

April 7, 2017 11:12 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, Buck Showalter, Dylan Bundy, new york yankees

After completing a quick two game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays, the Orioles look to continue their winning ways against the New York Yankees this weekend. MASN Sports Roch Kobatko sat down with Baltimore skipper Buck Showalter to look back at the O’s opening series and to look at the weekends series against the Bronx Bombers.

Jim Hunter sat down with the star of Wednesday’s game Dylan Bundy to discuss his impressive outing. They also talked about his new found pitches and what he expects for the 2017 season.

Joe and Jim recap the action between the Birds and Yanks, and Buck will give his post game thoughts and comments.

Follow Joe Angel on twitter @WaveitByeBye, Jim Hunter @JimOriolesTV and Tim Jones @tinytimjones.

