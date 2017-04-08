WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Frost advisory in effect for central Maryland and freeze warning in effect for west Frederick and Washington Counties, overnight Sunday from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m.Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Baltimore Firefighters Honored For Acts Of Valor At Memorial Service & Medals Day Ceremony

April 8, 2017 10:30 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Fire Department, Baltimore City Firefighters

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s firefighters put their lives on the line every day in the city, and on Saturday, their sacrifices were recognized.

The 37th annual Memorial Service and Medals Day ceremony was held on Saturday for the Baltimore Fire Department at the War Memorial.

Firefighters received certificates for exceptional acts of valor in the past year.

“These are the guys that run in, when everyone else is running out,” says Baltimore City Fire Chief Roman Clark.

Mayor Catherine Pugh was on-hand to show the city’s appreciate and gratitude to every member of the department. Firefighters who lost their lives this year, in and off the line of duty were remembered for their dedication.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia