Baltimore Firefighters Honored For Acts Of Valor At Memorial Service & Medals Day Ceremony

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s firefighters put their lives on the line every day in the city, and on Saturday, their sacrifices were recognized.
The 37th annual Memorial Service and Medals Day ceremony was held on Saturday for the Baltimore Fire Department at the War Memorial.
Firefighters received certificates for exceptional acts of valor in the past year.
“These are the guys that run in, when everyone else is running out,” says Baltimore City Fire Chief Roman Clark.
Mayor Catherine Pugh was on-hand to show the city’s appreciate and gratitude to every member of the department. Firefighters who lost their lives this year, in and off the line of duty were remembered for their dedication.
